WATERLOO – A Waterloo man was arrested over the weekend after police allegedly found him with a firearm and several different drugs.
According to police, officers were called about a possible intoxicated person in an alley behind the 700 block of Riehl Street around 11 p.m. Saturday.
Officers responding to the call found Jesus David Jimenez with a loaded .45 caliber Ruger handgun in his waistband, and the weapon had a scratched-off serial number. Jimenez told officers he had obtained the gun as payment for a tattoo, and he planned to sell or trade it, court records state.
Police also found a small bag of methamphetamine, two needles, digital scales, marijuana, cocaine and two ecstasy pills.
Authorities allege Jimenez is prohibited from handling firearms because of a 2017 conviction in California for assault with a firearm.
Jimenez, 33, of 1905 Mulberry St., was arrested for carrying weapons, felon in possession of a firearm, trafficking in stolen weapons, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession of meth and possession of ecstasy.
How many times has he been deported?
