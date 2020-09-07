Waterloo man arrested after police find two guns, meth

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested after police twice found him with guns and methamphetamine.

Waterloo police arrested Roderick Jamaal Smith, 38, on two counts each of felon in possession of a firearm, carrying weapons and possession of methamphetamine. His bond was set at $20,000.

According to court records, Waterloo police saw Smith ride up on a motorcycle and reach under the porch stairs at a home of 408 Locust St. around 1:45 a.m. on July 16. Officers later checked the stairs, they found a .380-caliber Smith and Wesson Body Guard pistol and a bag of meth. The weapon has its serial number scratched off.

When police approached Smith on Saturday in the 400 block of Locust Street to detain him on a warrant in connection with the gun under the stairs, they found a loaded .22-caliber Rohm RG10 revolver in his pocket along with another bag of meth in his sock, according to court records.

Authorities said Smith is barred from handling firearms because of prior felony convictions.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.