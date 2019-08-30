WATERLOO -- Police have arrested a Waterloo man after finding a gun when he was pulled over for an outstanding warrant.
According to court records, Decoby Christopher Kennedy, 26, had missed a May court date for a driving while suspended charge, and at about 6:24 p.m. Thursday officers saw him driving on Highway 218 near San Marnan Drive.
Police found a loaded 9mm SCCY pistol in the vehicle, according to court records.
Kennedy, of 2207 E. Fourth St., is barred from handling firearms because of a 2012 felony drug conviction, and he was arrested for carrying weapons and felon in possession of a firearm.
