{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Police have arrested a Waterloo man after finding a gun when he was pulled over for an outstanding warrant.

According to court records, Decoby Christopher Kennedy, 26, had missed a May court date for a driving while suspended charge, and at about 6:24 p.m. Thursday officers saw him driving on Highway 218 near San Marnan Drive.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Police found a loaded 9mm SCCY pistol in the vehicle, according to court records.

Kennedy, of 2207 E. Fourth St., is barred from handling firearms because of a 2012 felony drug conviction, and he was arrested for carrying weapons and felon in possession of a firearm.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
3
0
0
0

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments