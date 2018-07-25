WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man led police on a four-mile car chase early Wednesday before stopping at his house.
Police arrested Dion Lee Moore II, 35, of 1502 Shultz St., for felony eluding, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, violation of the drug tax stamp act and driving while suspended. His bond was set at $35,000, and he also is being held without bond for a parole violation.
A patrol officer attempted to stop Moore’s Ford Thunderbird in the area of Washington Street and West Park Avenue about 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, but the car continued down Washington before crossing the Cedar River.
The Thunderbird stopped behind Moore’s home, and he was detained. Police found more than 5 grams of meth in his pocket, and they also located a scale and $286 in cash, according to police.
