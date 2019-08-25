{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested after police found drugs and a gun while searching his home Thursday night.

Juan Alvarez Morales, 23, of 1112 Grant St., was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and cocaine with intent to deliver while in possession of a firearm, violation of the drug tax stamp act and possession of a short-barrel shotgun. He remains in the Black Hawk County Jail.

Officers with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force searched his home Thursday and found a 20-gauge shotgun with a modified barrel that was under 16 inches. A second firearm was also discovered in the residence, police said.

Officers also found several ounces of methamphetamine and more than 7 grams of cocaine, according to court records.

