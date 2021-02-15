Waterloo man arrested after holding gun to woman's head

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested after he allegedly held a revolver to a woman’s head and threatened to kill her early Monday.
Police said Trivansky Tyrique Swington, 28, pulled out the gun during an argument in a vehicle parked in the driveway of 1848 Patton Ave. around 3:10 p.m. Monday.
Others knocked the weapon out of the way, and Swington allegedly struck another woman in the scuffle that followed, according to court records. He then talked off and fired a round about half a block away.
When officers arrived, they found a .38-caliber Smith and Wesson revolver behind a nearby garage, and Swington was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm, intimidation with a weapon, assault with intent to inflict serious injury, assault causing bodily injury and carrying weapons.
Authorities said Swington is prohibited from possessing firearms because of a felony conviction in a robbery outside the former Byron Supermarket in October 2014.
Court records show Swington is currently awaiting trial for allegedly assaulting the same woman in October.