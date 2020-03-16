Waterloo man arrested after found asleep at the wheel at red light

A Waterloo man was arrested Sunday after police say they found him asleep at the wheel at a red light.

Keith Devon Hayes Jr., 26, of 919 Oneida St., was charged with first-offense operating while intoxicated, possessing a firearm as a felon, and third or subsequent offense possession of marijuana.

According to Waterloo Police, a patrol officer in a squad car waiting at a red light was flagged down by a vehicle that pulled up to them and said another vehicle nearby had been stopped through three cycles of red lights.

When the officer approached the vehicle, they noticed Hayes Jr., who was in the driver's seat, "appeared to be sleeping," according to reports. Hayes Jr. then woke up and rolled down his window, upon which an officer noticed "an odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle," according to reports.

A quantity of marijuana was located in a fanny pack on the driver's floorboard, as well as during a search of Hayes Jr., according to police.

It was unclear where the firearm was found.

