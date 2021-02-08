 Skip to main content
Waterloo man arrested after forcing his way into home with a butcher knife
WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested after he was subdued while trying to force his way into a home early Sunday.

Witnesses said Taiwan Lucree Campbell, 35, knocked on the door to 1152 Lincoln St. shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, and when a resident answered, he allegedly pushed his way inside and attempted to shove the resident out of the home, telling him to leave, according to court records.

Campbell was holding a large butcher knife, records state. Residents at the home didn’t know Campbell.

When officers arrived, residents were holding Campbell down. He was arrested for first-degree burglary, and bond was set at $25,000.

