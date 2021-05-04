 Skip to main content
Waterloo man arrested after drugs, gun found in car
Waterloo man arrested after drugs, gun found in car

Lamont David Brown

Lamont David Brown

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man was arrested after police found crack cocaine and a gun in a car.

Officers approached a Nissan Altima in the parking lot of 154 Argyle St. around 11:55 p.m. Friday because the occupant had an outstanding arrest warrant. Police found a loaded .40-caliber Smith and Wesson pistol and individually wrapped crack rocks in the vehicle.

Lamont David Brown, 35, of 154 Argyle St., was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm and possession of crack cocaine with intent to deliver while armed. Bond was set at $17,000.

Authorities alleged Brown is prohibited from possessing firearms because of a prior conviction for possessing a sawed-off Remington shotgun in 2004.

