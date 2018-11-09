Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man was arrested after police found a revolver and a bag of cocaine during a traffic stop early Friday.

Police said Taurean Darnell Harper, 23, of 1729 Mount Village Place, bolted from the passenger side door of a Dodge Stratus following a short pursuit in the area of West Seventh and Wellington streets around 1:45 a.m. Friday. He fell crossing West Fifth Street and was detained.

Police found a .22-caliber H&R revolver with nine rounds, a bag of cocaine and $245 in cash.

Harper is barred from handling firearms because of a 2017 domestic abuse conviction, and he was arrested for carrying weapons, domestic abuser in possession of a firearm and possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.

Police said the driver, Brileigh Jeanne Femino, 23, of 327 Fowler St., was arrested for misdemeanor eluding and first-offense operating while intoxicated.

