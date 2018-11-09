WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man was arrested after police found a revolver and a bag of cocaine during a traffic stop early Friday.
Police said Taurean Darnell Harper, 23, of 1729 Mount Village Place, bolted from the passenger side door of a Dodge Stratus following a short pursuit in the area of West Seventh and Wellington streets around 1:45 a.m. Friday. He fell crossing West Fifth Street and was detained.
Police found a .22-caliber H&R revolver with nine rounds, a bag of cocaine and $245 in cash.
Harper is barred from handling firearms because of a 2017 domestic abuse conviction, and he was arrested for carrying weapons, domestic abuser in possession of a firearm and possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.
Police said the driver, Brileigh Jeanne Femino, 23, of 327 Fowler St., was arrested for misdemeanor eluding and first-offense operating while intoxicated.
People still do Cocaine?
Seems they just never learn. A good start might be to stay home and sleep at night instead of cruising the streets.
"the alleged driver" Oh my, are we to the point we can't even know if the person behind the wheel was driving? Were they pedaling, or flying, or pushing it?
Just two more criminals in Waterloo,we need to start what some might call cruel and unusual punishment on young offenders to deter them from being career criminals. There are 40-60 year olds that get arrested that have never had a real job,,,going to jail
for a few months is just a cost of doing business,,not a real punishment
