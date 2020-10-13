Waterloo man arrested after chase ends in crash

WATERLOO – Bond has been set at $15,000 for a Waterloo man who led Waterloo and Cedar Falls police on a chase that ended in a crash over the weekend.

Derek Ryan Krieger, 37, of 71 Mulberry St., was arrested for two counts of eluding, interference, and possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

A Waterloo patrol officer was called to the Burger King and gas station at 109 Jefferson St. around 11:10 a.m. on Sunday for a Chevrolet Trailblazer that was honking driving erratically. The driver of the sport utility vehicle pulled up to the pumps and then drove off.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The officer briefly stopped the Trail Blazer at West Sixth and Commercial streets, but it then sped away. The chase went through yards and alleys, running stop signs and red lights before eventually entering Cedar Falls.

The pursuit came to an end when the Chevy crashed at 18th Street and Highway 58. The driver attempted to run away but was caught a short time later, and police found a pipe with meth residue where he was captured, according to court records.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.