Waterloo man arrested after baby found with bruises, broken ribs
WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly harming his infant son last year.

Waterloo police arrested 30-year-old Kevin Lee Faulkner on Thursday on a warrant for child endangerment causing serious injury. Bond was set at $25,000.

The charges go back to September 2020 when Faulkner’s 4-month-old child was found to have bruises and other injuries. Doctors found several bruises on the baby’s face and chest and two fractured ribs that were in the process of healing, according to court records.

The bruises were found after Faulkner had been caring for the child, and he told investigators the child had been constipated, so he squeezed the child to help him go to the bathroom, court records state.

Police said the injuries appear to be the result of “non-accidental trauma.”

