WATERLOO – A man allegedly destroyed a car and tried breaking into a home Saturday afternoon on Oliver Street.

Terrence Deshaun Williams, 36, of Waterloo was charged with two felonies, second-degree attempted burglary and second-degree criminal mischief, for a few thousand dollars in estimated damage.

He also was booked with interference with official act, a simple misdemeanor.

At 4:45 p.m. a neighbor called police to report vandalism. Officers found Williams, who lives on Gable Street a few blocks away, allegedly responsible for kicking in the door and window of a grey Ford Taurus parked outside the owner’s residence, 413 Oliver St.

Williams later tried to break into the home in a conflict involving money. He fled to his brother’s home at 406 Oliver St. where police apprehended him.

His jail bond was set at $10,300.

