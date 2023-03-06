WATERLOO – A man allegedly destroyed a car and tried breaking into a home Saturday afternoon on Oliver Street.
Terrence Deshaun Williams, 36, of Waterloo was charged with two felonies, second-degree attempted burglary and second-degree criminal mischief, for a few thousand dollars in estimated damage.
He also was booked with interference with official act, a simple misdemeanor.
At 4:45 p.m. a neighbor called police to report vandalism. Officers found Williams, who lives on Gable Street a few blocks away, allegedly responsible for kicking in the door and window of a grey Ford Taurus parked outside the owner’s residence, 413 Oliver St.
Williams later tried to break into the home in a conflict involving money. He fled to his brother’s home at 406 Oliver St. where police apprehended him.
His jail bond was set at $10,300.
Photos: UNI women's basketball closes regular season with win against Missouri State
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 1
Northern Iowa players wave to the home crowd after their final regular season game and win against Missouri State on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 2
Northern Iowa players erupt on the bench after Riley Wright sinks a three pointer against Missouri State on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 3
Northern Iowa's Kam Finley looks to make a move to the basket against Missouri State on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 4
Northern Iowa's Ryley Goebel makes a layup against Missouri State on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 5
Northern Iowa's Grace Boffeli drives between Missouri State defenders on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 6
Northern Iowa's Grace Boffeli takes a shot from under the basket as Missouri State's Kennedy Taylor defends on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 7
Northern Iowa's Emerson Green drives to the basket for a layup against Missouri State on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 8
Northern Iowa's Taryn Wharton is fouled by Missouri State's Taylor Woodhouse as she goes to the basket on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 9
Northern Iowa players celebrate on the bench as the clock winds down on the Panthers' win against Missouri State on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 10
Northern Iowa's Kam Finley in hugged from behind by Kayba Laube as the Panthers celebrate after their win against Missouri State on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 11
Northern Iowa's Grace Boffeli takes a shot from under the basket against Missouri State on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 12
Northern Iowa walks off the court after opening up their lead against Missouri State at the end of the third quarter on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 13
Northern Iowa's Emerson Green draws a blocking foul from Missouri State's Taylor Woodhouse as she drives to the basket on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
