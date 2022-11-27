Waterloo man arrested after allegedly shooting in direction of woman

JANESVILLE – A Waterloo man was arrested around midnight Saturday on felony weapon charges.

Timothy Michael Chisum, 33, of Waterloo, allegedly fired a bullet in the direction of a woman believed to be his ex-girlfriend in the 200 block of Fereday Court in Waterloo, according to Sgt. Melissa Ludwig.

At 11:34 p.m., the woman called in the incident involving the man who Ludwig said was later found and arrested during a traffic stop of a black Infinity at the Kwik Star on Barrick Road in Janesville.

Police recovered one spent shell casing from the scene and found Chisum with a handgun in his possession, Ludwig said.

He’s been charged with two felonies: intimidation with a dangerous weapon and as a felon in control of a firearm. Chisum was booked in Black Hawk County Jail at 12:18 a.m.

No injuries were reported, Ludwig said. Not immediately available were details as to what led him to allegedly fire a shot in the direction of the woman, but police do not believe the public is in any danger at this time.

UPDATE: One dead in shooting in Waterloo The shooting is the eighth homicide in Waterloo for the 2022 calendar year, which is the second highest going back almost 30 years

Chisum was held on $25,000 bond and remained in jail Saturday, according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.

The Black Hawk and Bremer County Sheriff Offices, as well as the Janesville Police Department and Iowa State Police, assisted the Waterloo Police Department in the response and arrest.