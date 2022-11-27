 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Waterloo man arrested after allegedly shooting in direction of woman

  • 0
Evergreen - Police/Fire/Rescue/Public Safety

JANESVILLE – A Waterloo man was arrested around midnight Saturday on felony weapon charges.

Timothy Michael Chisum, 33, of Waterloo, allegedly fired a bullet in the direction of a woman believed to be his ex-girlfriend in the 200 block of Fereday Court in Waterloo, according to Sgt. Melissa Ludwig.

At 11:34 p.m., the woman called in the incident involving the man who Ludwig said was later found and arrested during a traffic stop of a black Infinity at the Kwik Star on Barrick Road in Janesville.

Timothy Chisum

Chisum

Police recovered one spent shell casing from the scene and found Chisum with a handgun in his possession, Ludwig said.

He’s been charged with two felonies: intimidation with a dangerous weapon and as a felon in control of a firearm. Chisum was booked in Black Hawk County Jail at 12:18 a.m.

People are also reading…

No injuries were reported, Ludwig said. Not immediately available were details as to what led him to allegedly fire a shot in the direction of the woman, but police do not believe the public is in any danger at this time.

Police were investigating Nov. 21, 2022, after a person was allegedly shot and killed in the 200 block of Miriam Drive. Credit: Andy Milone

Chisum was held on $25,000 bond and remained in jail Saturday, according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.

The Black Hawk and Bremer County Sheriff Offices, as well as the Janesville Police Department and Iowa State Police, assisted the Waterloo Police Department in the response and arrest.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Cedar Falls, Waverly City Government Reporter

I've covered city government for The Courier since August 2021. I'm a Chatham, NJ native who graduated from Gettysburg College in 2018 and previously worked for publications in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Christmas with Wartburg

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News