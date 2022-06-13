 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waterloo man arrested after allegedly firing pistol

Crime scene
Shutterstock

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly firing a handgun in a neighborhood over the weekend.

Police arrested Devonner Coleman, 54, on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, carrying weapons and reckless use of a firearm. He was also arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and violation of the drug tax stamp act.

He was released pending trial.

According to court records, residents called 911 around 2:50 a.m. after hearing gunshots.

Officers found four .45-caliber spent shell casings near the porch of Coleman’s home at 1021 W. Fifth St. Police searched his home and found a .45-caliber SDS Imports Model 1911 pistol in a cooler in the basement.

Police also found a vacuum-sealed bag with more than 42 grams of marijuana and digital scales.

Authorities allege Coleman is prohibited from handling firearms because of prior domestic assault and operating while intoxicated convictions.

