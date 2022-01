WATERLOO – One man has been arrested after he allegedly fired a gun outside a home on Sunday.

Witnesses told police the man was holding a gun when he went up to Ricker Street home at about 12:20 p.m., entered the porch and began yelling.

When the resident wouldn’t come outside, he walked back to his Jeep Grand Cherokee and fired off a single shot into the air before driving away.

Johnny Lee Harris Jr., 33, of 317 Reed St., was arrested for intimidation with a weapon and possession of marijuana.

