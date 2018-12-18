OELWEIN – A Waterloo man has been charged with breaking in to several businesses in Northeast Iowa in recent weeks.
Jonathan Henry Martin, 35, of 1140 Flammang Drive, is currently in the Floyd County Jail in Charles City after he was arrested for burglaries to businesses in Rudd, Floyd and Rockford.
He has also been charged in a jewelry store burglary in Oelwein, according to Oelwein police, and court records indicate he has been charged in Chickasaw County with break-ins in Lawler and Ionia.
The arrest came following an investigation by a task force made up of several law enforcement agencies who responded to dozens of burglaries and northeast and central Iowa, according to Oelwein police.
“Through great communication among agencies and the dedication of dozens of law enforcement officers, this person’s burglary spree has been put to an end,” said Oelwein Police Chief Jeremy Logan.
Court records indicate the burglaries happened while the stores were closed, and the last crimes happened while Martin was under police surveillance. Evidence includes video of Martin’s vehicle in the area of some of the break-ins and tire tracks from a scene that match his vehicle.
As of Tuesday morning, Martin has been charged with:
--- Nov. 5, burglary to Van Denover Jewelry in Oelwein, according to police.
--- Nov. 25, burglary to CASH Hardware in Lawler. Martin allegedly broke the front door glass around 3:10 a.m. and took a sledge hammer and a prying tool from the lumber yard.
--- Nov. 25, burglary to the Hideaway Lounge in Ionia. Martin allegedly broke the front door glass around 3:40 a.m. and used the prying tool and hammer in an attempt to open the cash register but then took the entire register, according to court records.
--- Dec. 16, burglary to Dugan’s Restaurant in Floyd. The glass on the business’s front door was broken around 3:10 a.m., according to court records.
--- Dec. 16, burglary to Town Mart in Rudd. Martin allegedly took cigarettes from behind the counter while the business was closed.
--- Dec. 16, burglary to Yes Way in Rockford. Front door glass was broken around 4 a.m.
WATERLOO | A criminal suspect who evaded law enforcement officials Saturday following a vehi…
Martin has a long string of prior burglary convictions, according to court records, including a December 2015 break-in at a Hampton jewelry store that led to a high-speed chase in Black Hawk County. He drove into a field and ran off, and he later called for an ambulance because he had frostbite and hypothermia. Authorities found $51,000 worth of stolen jewelry in his vehicle, according to court records.
According to the Iowa Department of Corrections, Martin was released from prison in January 2017 and is on parole.
