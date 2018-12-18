Try 1 month for 99¢

OELWEIN --  A multi-jurisdictional burglary task force was formed after dozens of northeast and central Iowa communities experienced numerous burglaries over the past several weeks.

Olewein Police announced that an arrest had been made in the case.

On Sunday, members of the burglary task force apprehended Jonathan Henry Martin, 35, after committing a burglary to Town Mart, in Rudd. Martin was taken into custody and held, pending a court appearance and charges from other jurisdictions, at the Floyd County Jail.

The Oelwein Police Department has charged Martin with third-degree burglary for a break-in Nov. 5 to Van Denover Jewelry in Oelwein.

“This arrest is a culmination of a great collaborative effort of over 15 law enforcement jurisdictions. (Martin) committed burglaries that covered a variety of areas in Northeast Iowa as well as Central Iowa” said Oelwein Police Chief Jeremy Logan. “Through great communication among agencies and the dedication of dozens of law enforcement officers, this person’s burglary spree has been put to an end.”

Mr. Martin is facing charges in a number of jurisdictions as this investigation continues.

This story will be updated.

