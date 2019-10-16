WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who was acquitted of charges in a 2013 slaying has been arrested on federal weapons charges.
Perquondis Lequay Holmes, 29, turned himself in at the Linn County Jail in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, according to police.
Court records allege Holmes possessed a .40-caliber Glock pistol on Aug 31, 2018, despite prior felony convictions for intimidation with a weapon in 2008 and flight to avoid prosecution in 2016.
Holmes had been charged with murder in the 2013 death of 18-year-old Dae'Quan Oshae Campbell. Campbell was shot and killed behind a Langley Road apartment building after he and others allegedly followed a friend of Holmes’.
Holmes was convicted in a March 2015 trial but was granted a retrial and ultimately found not guilty and freed in a second trial in August 2016.