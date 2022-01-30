Waterloo man accused of trying to take child sentenced to jail

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man accused of trying to walk off with a child he pulled from a store in 2020 has been sentenced to jail under a plea agreement.

Eduardo Cano Gonzalez, 26, had been charged with child stealing and other offenses after the boy’s sister, passersby and police stopped him.

On Friday, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor false imprisonment, assault on a peace officer and interference causing bodily injury. The child stealing charge was dropped.

Under the plea agreement, Cano was sentenced to a year in jail with credit for the 17 months he spent behind bars awaiting the outcome of his case. A restraining order was also put in place for five years barring him from contacting the child.

During sentencing, the boy’s mother, speaking through an interpreter, said he is traumatized.

“He’s not a normal child anymore. He has nightmares at night. He doesn’t want to go out to play with his friends,” she said. “Every night he is thinking that the person who tried to take him away is outside of the house waiting to take him again.”

She said other family members also don’t feel safe.

Authorities said Cano led a 10-year-old boy, who was with friends, outside Independence Food and Liquor on Independence Avenue in August 2020. He struggled with others who fought to free the child and bit and pinched police officers when they confronted him.

Cano initially told police the boy was his younger brother and had to leave the store because people at the business were involved in criminal activity, according to court records. Police said Cano didn’t know the boy.

In February 2021 while the case was pending, the court ordered a mental health competency evaluation for Cano, who takes medication for paranoid schizophrenia, following a request by his defense attorney, according to court records. A psychiatrist determined Cano was competent, court records state.

Cano recently renewed attempts to overturn an unrelated assault charge from 2016 incident. His attorney filed a post-conviction relief action in October claiming Cano wasn’t told a deferred judgement he received in the matter could jeopardize his ability to stay in the United States under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

