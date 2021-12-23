Waterloo man accused of threatening man with gun while children looked on

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested after he allegedly fired in gun inside a Logan Avenue home and pointed the gun at a resident while children were present.

The gunman then left, and police arrested him when he returned to the house drunk behind the wheel, according to authorities.

Dorondis Davaris Cooper, 35, of 119 Irving St., was arrested for second-offense operating while intoxicated, intimidation with a weapon, assault, felon in possession of a firearm and four counts of child endangerment.

Bond was set at $35,000.

According to court records, Cooper fired a single round inside 409 Logan Ave. while another man and four children -- some as young as 3 and 5 years old -- were inside. Following the gunshot, the resident gathered the children and hid with them in a bathroom.

Cooper allegedly knocked on the door frame to the bathroom with the 9 mm pistol and made disparaging remarks to the man, records state. He then pointed the handgun at the man’s face while all four children looked on, records state.

Cooper left the scene, and police found a spent shell casing and a bullet hole in the house.

Cooper returned a short time later, and police noticed a pistol on the front passenger seat of his vehicle. He had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes, but he refused a breath test, according to court records.

Police said Cooper is prohibited from handling firearms because of prior felony convictions, including charges from a 2004 gang retaliation shooting that left one woman dead.

Authorities said Cooper was associated with a group that opened fire on a Harrison Street home that was hosting an after party in October 2004 in retaliation for an earlier fight outside a nightclub.

Someone returned fire, and in the crossfire a bullet struck Cooper, who said he was unarmed, in the shoulder.

Another bullet, fired by another person wielding an SKS rifle, entered the house and killed Thyanna Parsons, a 23-year-old University of Northern Iowa student who was serving food at the party.

Two other people were convicted of first-degree murder at trial and sentenced to life in prison.

Cooper was charged with murder, but pleaded to lesser charges of conspiracy and intimidation with a weapon and was sentenced to up to 25 years in prison. Cooper was released from prison in 2015, according to corrections records.

