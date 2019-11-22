WATERLOO – A Waterloo man accused of setting a fire inside his parents’ garage in 2015 told jurors he doesn’t remember picking up a shotgun or pointing the weapon at a police officer who pulled up at his house to investigate the blaze.
Kyle Andrew Hattrup, 33, is charged with assault on an officer, interference while armed and reckless use of fire. Testimony continued Thursday in Black Hawk County District Court.
His attorney, Adam Junaid, is using an insanity/diminished responsibility defense. A licensed mental health counselor told jurors he believed Hattrup suffers from brain injuries but was unable to conclude it prevented him from forming the intent to commit the crimes. Hattrup’s mother said he fell from a counter as a baby and was struck in the head by a friend’s fastball while in high school.
Family and friends also testified about “spells” or episodes where Hattrup would easily fly into rages, often breaking his own belongings, and migraine headaches that made it impossible to keep jobs.
Talking slowly and softly, Hattrup took the stand Thursday in his own defense, saying he had been agitated on Dec. 19, 2015. He said his medications weren’t working, and his parents’ declined to buy a project car for him to work on.
“I think that put me over the edge,” he said. Hattrup said he had earlier worked on a tractor, and such projects helped keep him focused.
He said he remembered going to his parents’ home with a gas can and pouring gasoline on the hood of his tractor, which was parked in their garage. And he remembered leaving their yard after starting the fire and having to break through a locked screen door when he arrived at his own home.
The next thing he remembered was hearing a friend calling his name and yelling “no.” He said he looked down and realized he was standing on his porch and holding a shotgun. He said he didn’t remember pointing the gun at police.
Hattrup said he retreated back into his house, put down the shotgun, shed a jacket so police wouldn’t think he had other guns and left his home with his hands up.
Looking back, Hattrup said, he was remorseful.
“I felt terrible. I would never want to break any of my things, break any of my family’s things. It’s just no me,” he said.
Testimony continues on Friday.
