Waterloo man accused of multiple burglaries faces new charges

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Authorities have added charges against a Waterloo man accused of breaking into parked vehicles and a home.

Hasan Huskic, 26, of 1451 Forest Ave., was arrested Tuesday on one new count of attempted third-degree burglary and two counts of attempted second-degree burglary for break-ins in Waterloo, Hudson and rural Cedar Falls.

Bond was set at $75,000.

The new charges stem from an incident at 12:30 a.m. Feb. 28 when someone pulled up at 4039 Ranchero Road in Hudson, kicked in a door while the residents were asleep and then fled.

Later that day, around 9:25 p.m. someone arrived at 7602 Westbrook Road, Cedar Falls, kicked a breezeway door at the home and left.

Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies allege Huskic was the kicker in both cases and intended to return to loot the homes, according to court records.

Waterloo police said cell phone messages also link Huskic to a burglary attempt at a home at 1828 Lorraine Ave. on March 6. Around 10:20 p.m., a resident called police after hearing someone banging on her back door and found the storm door open when she checked.