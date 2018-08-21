Subscribe for 33¢ / day

WATERLOO – A man accused of stealing funnel cakes from a Waterloo waterpark is now facing charges for allegedly taking a safe from a home.

Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday charged Dylan Anthony Hoffert, 20, of 1106 Langley Road, with one count each of third-degree burglary, second-degree theft and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Deputies allege that Hoffert, a 12-year-old boy and 20-year-old Reese Jacob VanDaele entered a home at 4245 North Ave. on Jan. 13 and took a safe containing $5,000 in collectible coins and bills and $1,500 worth of cash bonds.

VanDaele, of Hudson, was arrested Aug. 4 for burglary, theft and contributing to the delinquency of a minor in connection with the crime.

Hoffert was arrested Sunday for third-degree burglary for allegedly entered Lost Island Waterpark after hours on July 6, taking funnel cakes from a concession area and leaving freezer doors open, resulting in the loss of ice cream.

