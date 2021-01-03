Waterloo maintenance man cited after entering woman's apartment

WATERLOO – A Waterloo apartment maintenance man has been cited after he allegedly entered a woman’s apartment early Wednesday.
According to the police report, the woman awoke around 6 a.m. to find the man standing over her bed. He left when she told him to get out.
When confronted by police, the man, who lives in the same building at 3270 W. Fourth St., first said the woman had said “hi” to him the night before, and he took this as an invitation to come over.
He then said he had keys to her apartment and was going to show it, as he had done in the past, according to court records.
Police arrested Amir Miskic, 39, on a charge of first-offense trespassing. He was later released pending trial.