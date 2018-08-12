WATERLOO – The city’s fire protection system has earned high ratings from insurance industry officials during a recent review.
The Insurance Services Office, an agency that issues statistical analysis, gave the City of Waterloo a rating of 2. The rating is on a scale of 1 through 10 with 1 being the best.
“We are pretty pumped about it,” said Chief Pat Treloar with Waterloo Fire Rescue, which also provides fire protection to the Elk Run Heights community.
The numbers can be used to calculate the cost of property insurance. The last time the city was reviewed, in 2012, the city received a 3.
Only 1,324 of more than 43,500 municipal fire protection areas in the country attained the 2 rating in 2018. According to the ISO documents, 5 is the most common rating. Only 241 communities were rated 1.
“These are the kinds of results we can expect when we work together for the common good of residents and the betterment of community,” said Mayor Quentin Hart.
Waterloo’s review took place in December.
ISO inspectors look at three areas when coming up in the numbers, Treloar said. Dispatch communications is 10 percent of the score, the city’s Water Works — which is responsible for supplying and testing hydrants — makes up 20 percent, and the largest portion is the fire department at 50 percent. The fire department section considers equipment, staffing, training, geographic locations, and risk reduction.
“It’s a validation of our operations, our equipment, the way we train,” Treloar said. “It looks at the big picture of fire and water and dispatch, and that’s what you really need to protect the infrastructure in the community.”
“Water volume, water quality and affordability are the three legs of the Water Works’ mission statement that we endeavor to provide to our customers,” said Waterloo Water Works Director Matt Mahler. “While we regularly communicate the benefits of our high quality water, and its affordability relative to other communities, the results of this ISO evaluation reinforce the strength and flexibility of our system.”
091117jr-garage-fire-2
Fire destroyed a detached garage behind 301 Bertch Ave., Waterloo, Iowa, and damaged the home and a neighboring garage on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
091117jr-garage-fire-3
Fire destroyed a detached garage behind 301 Bertch Ave., Waterloo, Iowa, and damaged the home and a neighboring garage on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
091117jr-garage-fire-1
Fire destroyed a detached garage behind 301 Bertch Ave., Waterloo, and damaged the home and a neighboring garage Sunday.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
083117jr-tree-rescue-1
City forestry workers and firefighters removed tree trunks from the Cedar River in downtown Waterloo on Thursday.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
083117jr-tree-rescue-4
City forestry workers and firefighters removed tree trunks from the Cedar River in downtown Waterloo, Iowa, on Thursday.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
083117jr-tree-rescue-3
Crager Cook, left, and Luke Even with Waterloo forestry chop up tree trunks stranded below the dam in the Cedar River on Thursday.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
083117jr-tree-rescue-5
City forestry workers and firefighters removed tree trunks from the Cedar River in downtown Waterloo on Thursday.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
083117jr-tree-rescue-7
Waterloo firefighters pilot a rapid deployment craft below the Cedar River dam during a tree-removal operation on Thursday.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
080717jr-grain-bin-rescue-3
Waterloo firefighters used a hydraulic spreader to pry open a bin while workers with East Central Iowa Co-op remove soybeans after an employee was trapped in the bin at 1750 Broadway St. on Monday.
JEFF REINITZ photos, COURIER STAFF WRITER
080717jr-grain-bin-rescue-4
RIGHT: JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Waterloo firefighters slice into a bin while Waterloo police pry open an another cut to remove soybeans after an employee was trapped in the bin at East Central Iowa Co-Op, 1750 Broadway St. on Monday, Aug. 7, 2017.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
080717jr-grain-bin-rescue-6
Employees at East Central Iowa Co-Op in Waterloo use a vacuum to remove soybeans in an attempt to rescue a trapped worker on Monday, Aug. 7, 2017.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
080717jr-grain-bin-rescue-5
Above: Waterloo firefighters load equipment into a grain bin at East Central Iowa Co-Op in an attempt to rescue a trapped worker Monday. Below: One firefighter uses a saw to cut into the wall of a grain bin while another douses the resulting sparks with water.
JEFF REINITZ photos, COURIER STAFF WRITER
080717jr-grain-bin-rescue-8
One firefighter uses a saw to cut into the wall of a grain bin while another douses the resulting sparks with water.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
071917jr-recycling-fire-2
Waterloo firefighters battled in a cardboard bay at Cedar Valley Recycling and Transfer, 1920 Water St., Waterloo, Iowa, on Wednesday, July 19, 2017.
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
071917jr-recycling-fire-3
Waterloo firefighters battled in a cardboard bay at Cedar Valley Recycling and Transfer, 1920 Water St., Waterloo, Iowa, on Wednesday, July 19, 2017.
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
062917jr-arson-pine-1
Waterloo firefighters extinguished a small fire set at a vacant house at 521 Pine St. It was one of five suspected arsons that Waterloo Fire Rescue responded to in the early morning hours of June 29, 2017.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
060517jr-cf-fire-e
Cedar Falls firefighters battle a fire at a garage on West Second Street on June 5.
COURIER FILE PHOTO
050417jr-Purk-trial-6
Jeremy Purk said he was with his uncle, Tait Purk, when Cora Okonski’s belongings were left in a Marshalltown yard and set on fire during trial on Thursday, May 4, 2017.
Jeff Reinitz/Courier Staff Writer
050217jr-oelwein-fire-c
Rubble that had been an old rail yard building smolders after a fire gutted the structure in the early morning hours of Tuesday
, May 2, 2017
. The building on Fourth Street Southwest was being used to store lumber and drywall.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
050217jr-oelwein-fire-a
Rubble that had been an old rail yard building smolders after a fire gutted the structure in the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 2, 2017. The building on Fourth Street SW was being used to store lumber and drywall.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
050217jr-oelwein-fire-b
Rubble that had been an old rail yard building smolders after a fire gutted the structure in the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 2, 2017. The building on Fourth Street SW was being used to store lumber and drywall.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
050217jr-oelwein-fire-2
Rubble that had been an old rail yard building smolders after a fire gutted the structure in the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 2, 2017. The building on Fourth Street SW was being used to store lumber and drywall.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
030217jr-manitoba-fire-1
JEFF REINITZ
Waterloo firefighters extinguished a fire in a mobile home at 1911 Manitoba St. on Thursday, March 2, 2017.
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
012117jr-union-rd-fire-2
Cedar Falls Battalion Chief Rick Schmidt overhauls an outbuilding following a fire at 4930 N. Union Road on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
012117jr-union-rd-fire-1
Cedar Falls Battalion Chief Rick Schmidt hoses down an outbuilding following a fire at 4930 N. Union Road on Saturday
, Jan. 21, 2017
.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
011917jr-wyth-ice-5
Steve Weliver with Cedar Valley Underwater Search and Rescue, left, and Jason Hernandez with Waterloo Fire Rescue examine the ice near where an ATV and trailer plunged into the water at George Wyth State Park’s Brinker Lake on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
011917jr-wyth-ice-4
Steve Weliver with Cedar Valley Underwater Search and Rescue, left, and Jason Hernandez with Waterloo Fire Rescue examine the ice near where an ATV and trailer plunged into the water at George Wyth State Park’s Brinker Lake on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
