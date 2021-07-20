Waterloo juvenile charged in Tuesday morning stabbing of family member

WATERLOO — A juvenile male who allegedly stabbed a family member Tuesday has been charged with serious willful injury.

Waterloo police said officers responded to a report of a stabbing victim who showed up at the UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital emergency room at 6:34 a.m. The man was treated and released.

The incident occurred at 1419 Upton Ave. The identities of minors charged with a crime are not public under Iowa law. Police declined to release the name of the victim to protect the juvenile's identity.

