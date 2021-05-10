 Skip to main content
Waterloo house hit by gunfire
WATERLOO --- Police are investigating a shooting date that damaged a Waterloo home.

Neighbors called 911 around 9:15 p.m. on Friday after hearing gunfire. Officers found bullets struck a house at 719 W. First St., but no injuries were reported.

No arrest have been made in connection with the shooting.

