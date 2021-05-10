Waterloo house hit by gunfire

WATERLOO --- Police are investigating a shooting date that damaged a Waterloo home.
Neighbors called 911 around 9:15 p.m. on Friday after hearing gunfire. Officers found bullets struck a house at 719 W. First St., but no injuries were reported.
No arrest have been made in connection with the shooting.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
