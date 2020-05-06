You are the owner of this article.
Waterloo home, van hit by gunfire
Waterloo home, van hit by gunfire

WATERLOO – Waterloo police are investigating Tuesday night gunfire that struck a vehicle and a home.

Residents in the area called 911 after hearing shots in the area of Elm and Fowler streets around 8:35 p.m. Tuesday. Witnesses said someone fired from a passing vehicle, according to police.

Bullets struck a parked van and the home at 309 Fowler St., according to police. Officers found spent shell casings in the intersection.

No injuries were reported.

