Waterloo home struck by vehicle fleeing police (PHOTOS)

WATERLOO -- One person has been detained following a chase that ended when the fleeing vehicle crashed into a home Monday morning.

The name of the driver hasn’t been released, and no injuries were reported.

The incident started with an attempted traffic stop around Ridgeway Avenue in Cedar Falls, and the chase continued east into Waterloo where the driver briefly drove through a field near Provision Parkway.

The pursuit headed down Devonshire Drive and came to a close when the car struck a central air unit and slammed it into a house on Chicago Street.

Further details weren’t available.

