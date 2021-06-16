 Skip to main content
Waterloo home hit by gunfire
Waterloo home hit by gunfire

WATERLOO – Waterloo police are investigating after a home was hit by gunfire Tuesday afternoon.

Neighbors called police after hearing gunfire shortly before 4 p.m., and officers found at least two bullet holes in a house at 223 Park Road.

No injuries were reported.

The shots were the second report of gunfire in Waterloo in less than a day.

Residents reported hearing gunshots in the area of West Seventh Street and Williston Avenue around 3:25 a.m. Tuesday. Officers found spent shell casings at the scene. No damage or injuries were reported.

