Waterloo home hit by gunfire

WATERLOO – A Waterloo home was hit by gunfire during a Sunday night shooting.

No injuries were reported, and no arrest have been made as of Monday, according to police.

Residents called 911 around 11 p.m. Sunday after hearing gunshots. Officers found a home at 744 Conger St. had been struck.

Police continue to investigate the shooting.

