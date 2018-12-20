Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO – Waterloo police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting that damaged a home.

Residents reported hearing as many as five gunshots at about 4:05 p.m., and one of the bullets pierced a window at 724 Webster St. while Cherie Williams was home, according to police. The bullet was found in a shoe underneath the window.

No injuries were reported, and the case remains under investigation.

