WATERLOO – Waterloo police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting that damaged a home.
Residents reported hearing as many as five gunshots at about 4:05 p.m., and one of the bullets pierced a window at 724 Webster St. while Cherie Williams was home, according to police. The bullet was found in a shoe underneath the window.
No injuries were reported, and the case remains under investigation.
