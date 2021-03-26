Waterloo home hit by gunfire overnight

WATERLOO -- Police are investigating overnight gunfire that damaged a Waterloo home.
Neighbors reported hearing gunshots around 2:25 a.m., and officers found two bullets struck a house at 143 Western Ave. while people were inside.
No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.
