Waterloo home hit by gunfire overnight
WATERLOO -- Police are investigating overnight gunfire that damaged a Waterloo home.

Neighbors reported hearing gunshots around 2:25 a.m., and officers found two bullets struck a house at 143 Western Ave. while people were inside.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

