Waterloo home damaged by overnight gunfire

Gun crime
Shutterstock

WATERLOO --- Police are investigating an overnight shooting Friday that damaged a home.

No injuries were reported, but bullets struck a home at 3541 Hammond Ave., according to authorities.

Neighbors reported hearing gunfire at about 12:05 a.m. Saturday, and officers located the damage.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

