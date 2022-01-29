Waterloo home damaged by overnight gunfire

WATERLOO --- Police are investigating an overnight shooting Friday that damaged a home.
No injuries were reported, but bullets struck a home at 3541 Hammond Ave., according to authorities.
Neighbors reported hearing gunfire at about 12:05 a.m. Saturday, and officers located the damage.
No arrests have been made in the shooting.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
