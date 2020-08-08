You are the owner of this article.
Waterloo firefighters pull man from river
breaking top story

Waterloo firefighters pull man from river

WATERLOO — Firefighters pulled a man from the Cedar River downtown after he apparently jumped in early Saturday.

A passerby called 911 shortly after 3 a.m. after spotting him in the river near the Park Avenue bridge.

Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue were able to pull him to safety before he reached the dam. The man was taken to a local hospital for observation and is expected to survive, firefighters said.

clip art ambulance
