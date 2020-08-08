Waterloo firefighters pull man from river

Return to homepage ×
WATERLOO — Firefighters pulled a man from the Cedar River downtown after he apparently jumped in early Saturday.
A passerby called 911 shortly after 3 a.m. after spotting him in the river near the Park Avenue bridge.
Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue were able to pull him to safety before he reached the dam. The man was taken to a local hospital for observation and is expected to survive, firefighters said.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
