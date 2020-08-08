Waterloo firefighters pull man from river

Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

A passerby called 911 shortly after 3 a.m. after spotting him in the river near the Park Avenue bridge.

Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue were able to pull him to safety before he reached the dam. The man was taken to a local hospital for observation and is expected to survive, firefighters said.