WATERLOO — Firefighters searching the Cedar River for a missing man have found a body.

The identity of the person hasn’t been determined.

The discovery came Monday afternoon past the U.S. Highway 20 bridge over the river near the Cedar Terrace neighborhood, according to fire officials.

It came days after authorities mounted a push to find Chandor Gardner on Friday.

Gardner, 45, jumped from a downtown bridge Oct. 8 and was last seen swimming in the middle of the river downstream from the 11th Street bridge.

Waterloo Fire Rescue crews returned to the river on Monday and located the remains.

