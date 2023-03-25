WATERLOO — Tenants are safe after a Saturday afternoon fire near downtown Waterloo.

Waterloo Fire Rescue was called to 127 Lafayette St. around 1:30 p.m. Saturday after multiple calls reportered there was smoke coming from the area. Crews arrived to find smoke coming out of the attic windows.

Captain Kevin Lee was not sure how many people live in the apartment building, but said it holds six units.

Lee said it was not clear where the fire started, and the Fire Marshall would be on the scene later.

The roof in the attic collapsed due to fire and water damage, and multiple holes were cut into the house to provide ventilation.

Lee said he did not suspect foul play.

