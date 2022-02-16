Waterloo Fire Rescue found concerning levels of carbon monoxide at Hippodrome monster truck event

WATERLOO — Fans attending a monster truck rally at the National Cattle Congress grounds Saturday night were exposed to "worrying" amounts of carbon monoxide, officials say.

Levels as high as 314 parts per million were detected inside the Hippodrome. Waterloo Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Bill Beck said Wednesday CO levels higher that 50 ppm would warrant an evacuation. Readings in the triple digits, especially as high as 300 to 400 ppm, are “absolutely something we would be worried about.”

After becoming aware of the CO readings, officials had the trucks shut down and all occupants evacuated, in addition to opening up all forms of ventilation, according to the incident report.

Spokespeople from MercyOne Northeast Iowa, Grundy County Memorial Hospital and UnityPoint-Health Allen Hospital in Waterloo told KWWL that 77 people were treated at local hospital emergency rooms.

The first call to the scene at 257 Ansborough Ave. came for an unconscious person at 9:05 p.m., according to the incident report. Three people were later transported to local emergency rooms for carbon monoxide poisoning symptoms, but many families sought medical attention on their own.

Area hospitals were informed they may be receiving “numerous walk-in sick patients,” the report states.

“All three (hospitals) stated they had already been receiving these patients” when they were contacted, the report states.

Waterloo first responders contacted Poison Control and were told it received “as many as 40 calls from various people and hospitals.” In addition, they attempted to contact nearly 20 emergency departments within 60 miles of Waterloo to inform them of the incident.

No cause was stated in a Waterloo Fire Rescue incident report released Wednesday on the “Monster Truck Chaos” event. But Lt. Mike King noted “no ground level doors or windows were open to facilitate the ventilation during the event until the fire department arrived and requested it.”

National Cattle Congress Manager Jim Koch told emergency personnel “he had a couple windows open at the ceiling level and one exhaust fan on during the event.”

When reached by telephone Wednesday, Koch said the National Cattle Congress will release a statement Thursday or Friday addressing the incident. He noted the organization had not seen the carbon monoxide concentration numbers yet, and declined to answer additional questions.

“An exhaust haze was visually evident still inside the arena area” after spectators had left, said Battalion Chief Ben Petersen, who was responsible for completing the report but not available Wednesday to field questions.

The “assumed source” of the carbon monoxide was truck exhaust, Petersen told The Courier on Saturday night.

“314 parts per million and climbing” was the carbon monoxide concentration reading at the “highest point in the grand stand seating.”

The report stated the ppm at the ground floor level was 182, and a reading of 232 ppm was found in the women’s bathroom.

Zero to 5 five ppm is considered the baseline in the average home.

The report did not estimate how long people had been exposed to the higher-than-normal levels of carbon monoxide. The length of time a person is exposed is an important factor, and goes “hand in hand” with concentration when determining the severity of the situation.

The impact also is dependent on the person. Children tend to be at higher risk, as well as older people, especially those with a past medical history, and pregnant women.

Beck noted “typically” when exposed to carbon monoxide between 300 to 400 ppm, a person will exhibit symptoms after one to two hours. Exposure beyond three hours could be “life threatening,” he said.

Another unknown is whether a carbon monoxide detector went off Saturday night, the only way, besides people exhibiting symptoms, for officials to know whether concerning concentrations of the colorless, odorless, and tasteless gas known as the “silent killer” is present.

In a telephone interview, Dr. Ed Bottei, medical director of the Iowa Poison Control Center, referenced a Consumer Product Safety Commission study that found when 150 ppm of carbon monoxide concentration is present, it takes 25 to 30 minutes for a detector to sound. At 400 ppm, it takes four to six minutes.

For carbon monoxide to be an “immediate danger,” he said, the level of concentration must reach 1,200 ppm.

Bottei said he’s "heard of other instances of this happening at indoor events."

The Cattle Congress describes the Hippodrome as a “large indoor sports and concert venue” with a 7,000 seating capacity dating back to 1910. The incident report notes a Waterloo Fire Rescue unit was on site with a firefighter-paramedic employee throughout the event from about 6 until 9 p.m.

Beck -- who could not recall a similar event to the one Saturday with the exception of the 2008 flood when generators were heavily relied upon for power -- noted emergency personnel are on standby for such an event, but are not inspecting for hazards like a gas.

Asked about who has the responsibility of ensuring a safe environment, Beck said the event sponsor or the building owner.

A phone number for the event provider 2xtreme Monster Trucks, based in Tonganoxie, Kansas, was out of service. An email went unanswered by press deadline Wednesday.

Asked about any follow-up to avoid a similar event in the future, Beck said he was not aware of any action being taken by the department, but that would be a decision made by Fire Marshal Brock Weliver, who he said was out for the day.

Waterloo school board approves superintendent contract with Jared Smith, who gets 'ceremonial' vest in deal Board sets total compensation at $232,000 while outgoing superintendent bestows garment on Smith that has been passed down from one district leader to the next.

The Facebook page for the event states the gates opened at 4 p.m. The main event was scheduled from 7 to 9 p.m.

Its Facebook page stated it featured “a jam-packed lineup including FIVE Big Name Monster Trucks, Quad Wars, Hillbilly Clown Entertainer, Kids Power Wheel Races, and tons of high-flying, ground-pounding action. Plus, (a) ride on a REAL Monster Truck!”

The Black Hawk County Emergency Management Agency noted in a Facebook post Sunday at 12:18 a.m. that the event attendees should monitor themselves and others for signs and symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, and seek medical attention or call 911 if warranted. Those symptoms include headaches, dizziness, fatigue, confusion, blurry or double vision, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea, and vomiting.

A screenshot on Facebook of a post-event ticket vendor email to attendees advised them to reach out to a medical provider if experiencing any symptoms.

Several attendees took to Facebook after the event to note their concerns and their symptoms, like headaches and dizziness, and whether they had sought medical attention.

A few said they received oxygen, or had seen people, including some kids, faint at the Saturday night event.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.