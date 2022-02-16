Waterloo Fire Rescue found concerning levels of carbon monoxide at Hippodrome monster truck event

WATERLOO — Fans attending a monster truck rally at the National Cattle Congress grounds Saturday night were exposed to "worrying" amounts of carbon monoxide, officials say.
Levels as high as 314 parts per million were detected inside the Hippodrome. Waterloo Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Bill Beck said Wednesday CO levels higher that 50 ppm would warrant an evacuation. Readings in the triple digits, especially as high as 300 to 400 ppm, are “absolutely something we would be worried about.”
After becoming aware of the CO readings, officials had the trucks shut down and all occupants evacuated, in addition to opening up all forms of ventilation, according to the incident report.
Spokespeople from MercyOne Northeast Iowa, Grundy County Memorial Hospital and UnityPoint-Health Allen Hospital in Waterloo told KWWL that 77 people were treated at local hospital emergency rooms.
People are also reading…
The first call to the scene at 257 Ansborough Ave. came for an unconscious person at 9:05 p.m., according to the incident report. Three people were later transported to local emergency rooms for carbon monoxide poisoning symptoms, but many families sought medical attention on their own.
Area hospitals were informed they may be receiving “numerous walk-in sick patients,” the report states.
“All three (hospitals) stated they had already been receiving these patients” when they were contacted, the report states.
Waterloo first responders contacted Poison Control and were told it received “as many as 40 calls from various people and hospitals.” In addition, they attempted to contact nearly 20 emergency departments within 60 miles of Waterloo to inform them of the incident.
No cause was stated in a Waterloo Fire Rescue incident report released Wednesday on the “Monster Truck Chaos” event. But Lt. Mike King noted “no ground level doors or windows were open to facilitate the ventilation during the event until the fire department arrived and requested it.”
National Cattle Congress Manager Jim Koch told emergency personnel “he had a couple windows open at the ceiling level and one exhaust fan on during the event.”
When reached by telephone Wednesday, Koch said the National Cattle Congress will release a statement Thursday or Friday addressing the incident. He noted the organization had not seen the carbon monoxide concentration numbers yet, and declined to answer additional questions.
“An exhaust haze was visually evident still inside the arena area” after spectators had left, said Battalion Chief Ben Petersen, who was responsible for completing the report but not available Wednesday to field questions.
The “assumed source” of the carbon monoxide was truck exhaust, Petersen told The Courier on Saturday night.
“314 parts per million and climbing” was the carbon monoxide concentration reading at the “highest point in the grand stand seating.”
The report stated the ppm at the ground floor level was 182, and a reading of 232 ppm was found in the women’s bathroom.
Zero to 5 five ppm is considered the baseline in the average home.
The report did not estimate how long people had been exposed to the higher-than-normal levels of carbon monoxide. The length of time a person is exposed is an important factor, and goes “hand in hand” with concentration when determining the severity of the situation.
The impact also is dependent on the person. Children tend to be at higher risk, as well as older people, especially those with a past medical history, and pregnant women.
Beck noted “typically” when exposed to carbon monoxide between 300 to 400 ppm, a person will exhibit symptoms after one to two hours. Exposure beyond three hours could be “life threatening,” he said.
Another unknown is whether a carbon monoxide detector went off Saturday night, the only way, besides people exhibiting symptoms, for officials to know whether concerning concentrations of the colorless, odorless, and tasteless gas known as the “silent killer” is present.
In a telephone interview, Dr. Ed Bottei, medical director of the Iowa Poison Control Center, referenced a Consumer Product Safety Commission study that found when 150 ppm of carbon monoxide concentration is present, it takes 25 to 30 minutes for a detector to sound. At 400 ppm, it takes four to six minutes.
For carbon monoxide to be an “immediate danger,” he said, the level of concentration must reach 1,200 ppm.
Bottei said he’s "heard of other instances of this happening at indoor events."
The Cattle Congress describes the Hippodrome as a “large indoor sports and concert venue” with a 7,000 seating capacity dating back to 1910. The incident report notes a Waterloo Fire Rescue unit was on site with a firefighter-paramedic employee throughout the event from about 6 until 9 p.m.
Beck -- who could not recall a similar event to the one Saturday with the exception of the 2008 flood when generators were heavily relied upon for power -- noted emergency personnel are on standby for such an event, but are not inspecting for hazards like a gas.
Asked about who has the responsibility of ensuring a safe environment, Beck said the event sponsor or the building owner.
A phone number for the event provider 2xtreme Monster Trucks, based in Tonganoxie, Kansas, was out of service. An email went unanswered by press deadline Wednesday.
Asked about any follow-up to avoid a similar event in the future, Beck said he was not aware of any action being taken by the department, but that would be a decision made by Fire Marshal Brock Weliver, who he said was out for the day.
Waterloo school board approves superintendent contract with Jared Smith, who gets 'ceremonial' vest in deal
Board sets total compensation at $232,000 while outgoing superintendent bestows garment on Smith that has been passed down from one district leader to the next.
The Facebook page for the event states the gates opened at 4 p.m. The main event was scheduled from 7 to 9 p.m.
Its Facebook page stated it featured “a jam-packed lineup including FIVE Big Name Monster Trucks, Quad Wars, Hillbilly Clown Entertainer, Kids Power Wheel Races, and tons of high-flying, ground-pounding action. Plus, (a) ride on a REAL Monster Truck!”
The Black Hawk County Emergency Management Agency noted in a Facebook post Sunday at 12:18 a.m. that the event attendees should monitor themselves and others for signs and symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, and seek medical attention or call 911 if warranted. Those symptoms include headaches, dizziness, fatigue, confusion, blurry or double vision, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea, and vomiting.
A screenshot on Facebook of a post-event ticket vendor email to attendees advised them to reach out to a medical provider if experiencing any symptoms.
Several attendees took to Facebook after the event to note their concerns and their symptoms, like headaches and dizziness, and whether they had sought medical attention.
A few said they received oxygen, or had seen people, including some kids, faint at the Saturday night event.
Remembering Waterloo's five Sullivan brothers
Sullivan family home
Sullivan brothers at home on Adams in Waterloo
Courier Dec. 21, 1941
Sullivans -- Alleta, James, Albert, Madison
Katherine Sullivan McFarland (1922-2016)
Courier Jan. 4, 1942
Sullivan brothers at home
Courier Feb. 15, 1942
Sullivans with Jack Dempsey
USS Juneau
Lyman-Swenson-Juneau-commissioning
Lyman-Swenson-Newfoundland
Courier March 4, 1942
Courier March 15, 1942
Courier April 26, 1942
Courier Jan. 12, 1943
Courier Jan. 12, 1943
Alleta and Thomas Sullivan
Alleta Sullivan's letter to the Navy
FDR letter fo Sullivan family
location of USS Juneau sinking
U.S. Navy report, Battle of Guadalcanal Nov. 13, 1942
U.S. Navy survivor battle report Nov. 17, 1942
USS Juneau survivor Lester Zook
USS Juneau survivor Lester Zook, close-up
Courier Jan. 14, 1943
Courier Jan. 15, 1943
Margaret Jaros
Red Sullivan and Margaret Jaros
Alleta Sullivan & Margaret Jaros
Courier Jan. 17, 1943
Courier Jan. 19, 1943
'What have you given for war?'
103017bp-sullivans-2
Courier Jan. 27, 1943
Sullivans telegram from vice president
Courier Feb. 3, 1943
Courier Feb. 7, 1943
Courier Feb. 8, 1943
Courier Feb. 9, 1943
U.S. Navy battle report
Navy docs -- President approves USS The Sullivans
Courier Feb. 10, 1943
Courier Feb. 14, 1943
Genevieve and Alleta Sullivan
Courier Feb. 23, 1943
Courier Feb. 24, 1943
Courier April 4, 1943
Navy doc -- USS The Sullivans launch speech April 4, 1943
Courier April 5, 1943
Genevieve heads to Navy training
Genevieve Sullivan WAVE
Courier May 30, 1943
Courier July 11, 1943
Courier Aug. 6, 1943
Purple Hearts bestowed
U.S. Navy Sullivan Purple Hearts document Jan. 24, 1944
Courier Jan. 25, 1944
Courier Feb. 4, 1944
Courier Feb. 13, 1944
Sullivan movie scene
Sullivan movie cast
Courier March 19, 1944
Courier Dec. 31, 1944
Genevieve Sullivan and Murray Davidson
Courier May 1, 1959
Courier Nov. 11, 1962
Courier Sept. 20, 1964
Courier March 2, 1965
Murray Davidson Jr. joins Naval Reserve
Courier April 23, 1973
Alleta Sullivan funeral
Genevieve Davidson obituary
Plaque Schoitz Memorial Hospital
Courier Aug. 6, 1992
Dedication of Convention Center
Sullivan Brothers Museum -- outside
Sullivan Brothers Museum statues
Katherine McFarland, 2008
Katherine McFarland, 2012
103017bp-sullivans-1
Juneau wreckage bittersweet find for Sullivans, families
WATERLOO -- Saturday's discovery of the wreckage of the USS Juneau, on which Waterloo's five Sullivan brothers served and perished with nearly 700 shipmates during World War II, was an emotional, bittersweet experience for the fallen sailors' descendants.
"There's over 700 Navy families affected by this and my heart goes out to all those people," said Kelly Sullivan, granddaughter of Albert Sullivan and grandniece of George, Francis, Joseph and Madison Sullivan, who all died after the Juneau was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine and sunk on Nov. 13, 1942.
"For me, it's like finding my grandfather's grave," said Knute Swensen of Huntington Beach, Calif., the grandson of the Juneau's commanding officer, Capt. Lyman K. Swenson, also among the Juneau dead.
The crew of the Research Vessel Petrel, on an expedition financed by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, found the Juneau's wreck at the bottom of "Ironbottom Sound" off Guadalcanal in the Solomons on St. Patrick's Day.
In an audio accompanying a video of the wreckage, Robert Kraft, director of subsea operations for the expedition, noted it was appropriate the Juneau's remains were discovered on St. Patrick's Day, given the Sullivan brothers' Irish heritage.
"The luck of the Irish was with them," Kelly Sullivan said, echoing a wish she made for the USS The Sullivans, the current Navy destroyer named for her grandfather and great uncles, when she christened the ship in Bath, Maine, in 1995. She is the official Navy sponsor of that ship.
This wknd Paul Allen’s team found wreckage of WW2 USS Juneau in Pacific Ocean In 1942 this ship was sunk by Japanese torpedo carrying the 5 Sullivan brothers of Waterloo These Iowa heroes + hundred of others lost their life on that ship protecting our country Shld not b forgotten— ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) March 20, 2018
The crew of the Petrel sent a message to The Courier, which said: "Our team is comprised of professional subsea operators and engineers with years of experience in the industry who are truly humbled with the opportunity to honor our fallen servicemen and provide some closure to their families."
The crew credited Allen with making the expedition possible.
Ironically, Kelly Sullivan was at the USS The Sullivans on St. Patrick's Day at its home port of Mayport, Fla., attending a retirement celebration for one of its former commanding officers.
"When this discovery happened, I was sitting on the fantail of the Sullivans...It's unbelievable," Sullivan said.
On her return trip home Sunday, she heard word of the discovery from U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Rich Brown, commander of Navy surface forces and a former commanding officer of the USS The Sullivans. Brown was in Waterloo last November for a 75th anniversary commemoration of the Juneau's sinking. On Monday, Knute Swensen contacted her.
"It's bittersweet, this feeling," Sullivan said. "There's closure. It also opens a wound."
She said her father, Albert's son, Jim Sullivan, reacted with surprise and had similar feelings.
"My first thought was my prayers for all the Juneau families, not just the Sullivan brothers," Kelly Sullivan said, and all veterans and their families. She said her great-grandmother, Alleta Sullivan, never really had closure because her sons' bodies were never recovered and held out hope they may have survived.
Swensen said he watched the Petrel's undersea video in amazement as the crew made out the Juneaus name inscribed across the fantail.
"Seeing that video gave me chills," he said.
He also thought of his father, U.S. Navy Cmdr Robert Swensen, who passed away in April 2016 at age 93 and was very close to his father, the Juneau commander. Knute's grandfather's surname was misspelled as "Swenson" by a staff member at the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Md., and he never had it corrected. It was at Annapolis, when Robert was a cadet, that the Juneau commander and his son had their last meeting.
In an audio accompanying the video, Kraft of the Petrel expedition notes the ship's bow and stern were found relatively close to each other but the ship's debris was scattered over a mile on the ocean floor -- an indication of the devastating explosion which sunk her.
Most of the sailors were killed during the actual sinking; more than 100 died at sea in the days that followed from wounds, exposure or shark attacks, including George Sullivan, the oldest of the brothers. Ten sailors survived the actual sinking plus a four-person medical crew sent to the USS San Francisco to tend to wounded there prior to the attack.
Swensen hopes the Juneau crew's valor is also remembered. The ship earned multiple battles stars for the engagements in which it fought -- including one the night before its sinking, when it and other outgunned American ships turned back a Japanese task force headed for embattled U.S troops at Guadalcanal.
Sullivan praised Paul Allen's passion for pursuing the expedition -- a lesson she used it as an example for her third-graders at Lincoln Elementary School in Cedar Falls.
"I really admire Mr. Allen and his crew for having the faith to do this," she said, and encouraged her students to pursue their passions as well.
Both were in New York this past November at the 75th anniversary commemoration of the Juneau's sinking at the same Staten Island pier where the ship was commissioned into the Navy in 1997. That ceremony was across New York harbor from the Brooklyn Navy Yard, where the Juneau was commissioned into the Navy and sailed out of the harbor, never to return.
She hopes the USS The Sullivans can sail to the Juneau's final resting place on a future mission, with some of its sailors surviving family members.