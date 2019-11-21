CEDAR RAPIDS --- A man who unlawfully possessed a firearm after being convicted of a felony was sentenced this week to four years in federal prison.
Shevin Caston, 28, of Waterloo, received the prison term after a guilty plea to one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. Officers found a loaded handgun underneath a couch cushion while searching Caston’s house. Multiple minor children lived at the house. At the time Caston unlawfully possessed the gun, he had two prior firearm-related convictions.
Caston was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand to an imprisonment term of 48 months. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jacob Schunk and investigated by the Waterloo Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
