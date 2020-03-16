Waterloo felon with 25 adult criminal convictions headed back to prison

CEDAR RAPIDS -- A convicted felon who unlawfully possessed guns he stole was sentenced Monday to more than eight years in federal prison.

Jack Good, 47, of Waterloo, received the prison term after a Nov. 25, 2019, guilty plea to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Information at sentencing showed that in November 2018, Good broke into a home in which he used to reside. Good stole two handguns and some credit cards from the home. Three days later, he was arrested at a hotel with one of the guns. That same day, the other gun, which was loaded, was found by a passerby along the railroad tracks in Cedar Rapids.

Prior to this federal conviction, Good had 25 adult criminal convictions. In 1995, Good was convicted of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse. That same year, he was convicted of attempted murder. Good’s other convictions include multiple convictions for theft, burglary, and failure to register as a sex offender. In 2019, Good absconded from work release in Black Hawk County. While escaped from custody, Good burglarized a church, stealing multiple credit cards from the church, which were then used in multiple cities in Iowa.