WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who served prison time for robbery and burglary has been sent back to prison for possessing two military-style rifles that were found during a September 2018 traffic stop.
Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Jacob Mervin Gary, 29, to five years in prison for a charge of being a felon and drug user in possession of a firearm during a July 11 hearing in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. Following prison, he will have to serve three years of supervised release.
Authorities said Gary was prohibited from handling firearms because of prior convictions for convenience store robbery in Cedar Falls in 2009 and a burglary conviction.
Waterloo police found a 5.56-caliber Colt Defense rifle, a 7.62mm SKS rifle, a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson pistol and ammo while searching his West Sixth Street home on Sept. 26, 2018.
