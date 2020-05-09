Waterloo felon sentenced to federal prison

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CEDAR RAPIDS -- A Waterloo felon who was found with a gun in a car just four months after he was arrested for possessing a different gun in a car was sentenced Friday to more than seven years in federal prison.

Columbus Tre Lawrence, 27, received the prison term after a Dec. 4, 2019, guilty plea to one count of possessing a firearm as a prohibited person.

At the guilty plea and sentencing hearings, Lawrence admitted that, on Aug. 28, 2018, he possessed a loaded .357 magnum caliber pistol while a passenger in a car. Lawrence is a felon and has been prohibited from possessing any firearms or ammunition for many years.

At the time of his arrest in August 2018, Lawrence was on pretrial release in state court on pending firearms-related charges. In April 2018, Lawrence was found in a car with a handgun, arrested, and released pending trial. That handgun had an obliterated serial number. Lawrence later pleaded guilty in state court to possessing the firearm in April 2018, and then he was indicted in federal court for the possessing a firearm in August 2018.

Lawrence was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams to 85 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

