Waterloo federal escapee gets added prison time

CEDAR RAPIDS -- A man who escaped from his federal custody at a residential re-entry center was sentenced Thursday to another six months in prison.

Franklin Foster, 27, of Waterloo, received the prison term after an Oct. 1, 2019, guilty plea to escape from custody.

Foster has a long criminal history, including numerous convictions for theft and a conviction for attempted burglary. Fosters’ first federal conviction and sentence of imprisonment was imposed on Sept. 2, 2014, after he pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

In that case, police attempted to stop Forster while he was driving a stolen car. Foster sped away and led officers on a high speed chase through multiple counties. He eventually stopped, but was then in an armed standoff for about an hour with officers.

After he surrendered, officers found three guns in his possession. After pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of firearms, Foster was sentenced to 71 months in federal prison.

On June 8, 2019, Foster was serving the end of his prison term at a residential re-entry center in Waterloo. After being told he was going to be punished for violating the rules of the center, Foster left the center and never returned. He was arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Service eight days later.