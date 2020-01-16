Waterloo federal escapee gets added prison time

CEDAR RAPIDS -- A man who escaped from his federal custody at a residential re-entry center was sentenced Thursday to another six months in prison.
Franklin Foster, 27, of Waterloo, received the prison term after an Oct. 1, 2019, guilty plea to escape from custody.
Foster has a long criminal history, including numerous convictions for theft and a conviction for attempted burglary. Fosters’ first federal conviction and sentence of imprisonment was imposed on Sept. 2, 2014, after he pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
In that case, police attempted to stop Forster while he was driving a stolen car. Foster sped away and led officers on a high speed chase through multiple counties. He eventually stopped, but was then in an armed standoff for about an hour with officers.
After he surrendered, officers found three guns in his possession. After pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of firearms, Foster was sentenced to 71 months in federal prison.
On June 8, 2019, Foster was serving the end of his prison term at a residential re-entry center in Waterloo. After being told he was going to be punished for violating the rules of the center, Foster left the center and never returned. He was arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Service eight days later.
Foster was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand. Foster was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system.
Foster is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Anthony Morfitt and investigated by the United States Marshals Service.
Mugshot gallery for January 2020.
Maxwell Richard Liebe
Charles John Cizek
Michael Ritchie Kane
Keyon Christian Roby
Drew Allen Johnson
Adrian Alexander Zarate
Marcus Anthony Sallay
Corey Raymond Hess
Jordan James Booker
Katherine Olivia Krieger
Hillary Lee Hunziker
Laura Valentine
Nicholas Andrew Embring
Jeffrey John Myers
Isaiah Allen
Nathandus Steverson
Tyler Wollaston
Kameron Mannen Powell Sikkink
Brittany Valencia Martin
Brian Keith Taylor
Kaylee Jo Harting
Triston King Phillips
Nancy Newhoff