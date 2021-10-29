 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Waterloo father found not guilty of baby's injuries

061515jr-bhco-courthouse-clip-evergreen-1

Black Hawk County Courthouse.

WATERLOO – A Waterloo father has been acquitted of charges that he broke ribs on his infant son in 2020.

Jurors deliberated Thursday afternoon and Friday morning before finding 30-year-old Kevin Lee Faulkner not guilty of child endangerment causing serious injury. The verdict released Faulkner from jail.

Authorities said the 3-month-old baby’s mother took him to a clinic in September 2020 for thrush, and staff became suspicious of bruises and abrasions on the child.

A follow-up doctors visit found two broken ribs in the process of healing and bruises on the chest.

Prosecutors said Faulkner admitted to squeezing the baby because the child was constipated.

Defense attorney Nichole Watt argued that the squeeze amounted to a bear hug and had been recommended by medical staff. The hug wouldn't have been forceful enough to cause the injury, the defense argued, and the child’s mother testified that other family members also had access to and cared for the baby.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Sheriff defends decision to file Cuomo complaint

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News