Waterloo father found not guilty of baby's injuries

WATERLOO – A Waterloo father has been acquitted of charges that he broke ribs on his infant son in 2020.

Jurors deliberated Thursday afternoon and Friday morning before finding 30-year-old Kevin Lee Faulkner not guilty of child endangerment causing serious injury. The verdict released Faulkner from jail.

Authorities said the 3-month-old baby’s mother took him to a clinic in September 2020 for thrush, and staff became suspicious of bruises and abrasions on the child.

A follow-up doctors visit found two broken ribs in the process of healing and bruises on the chest.

Prosecutors said Faulkner admitted to squeezing the baby because the child was constipated.

Defense attorney Nichole Watt argued that the squeeze amounted to a bear hug and had been recommended by medical staff. The hug wouldn't have been forceful enough to cause the injury, the defense argued, and the child’s mother testified that other family members also had access to and cared for the baby.

