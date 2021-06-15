Waterloo escapee caught after year on the lam

A Waterloo man who was convicted in a 1997 slaying is back behind bars after disappearing for more than a year.

Authorities said Steven Joseph Peterson, 41, had been serving time for unrelated burglary and weapons charges at the Waterloo Residential Facility in April 2020 when he left for orientation at a new job in Cedar Falls and never arrived.

He was placed on escape status when he didn’t return to the facility.

On Monday, Waterloo police arrested Peterson on Fletcher Avenue for voluntary absence and a parole violation warrant. He is being held without bond.

Peterson was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in the stabbing death of 83-year-old Howard Smith in 1997.

Peterson finished serving his prison time for manslaughter in 2014, and the following year he was arrested for burglary and other offenses for allegedly taking jewelry from a Waterloo home. Police found a 9mm Hi-Point pistol in his backpack during the burglary investigation.

