CEDAR RAPIDS --- A man who illegally possessed a firearm was sentenced Monday to more than three years in federal prison.
Tondrell Darnez Gary Jr., 23, of Waterloo, received the prison term after a Nov. 5, 2018, guilty plea to being a drug user in possession of a firearm.
At the guilty plea, Gary admitted he possessed a Ruger 9mm handgun on June 11, 2018. Gary admitted that when police attempted to stop a car he was traveling in, he tossed the gun out of the car window into a residential area. Police eventually stopped the car and Gary admitted to being a regular marijuana user.
Gary was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams to 41 months of imprisonment. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Gary is being held in the U.S. Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lisa C. Williams, and was investigated by a Federal Task Force composed of the Waterloo Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms assisted by the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office and Cedar Falls Police Department.
