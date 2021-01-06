Waterloo drug dealer targeted by robbers and police sentenced on gun charge

WATERLOO – An alleged Waterloo drug dealer who was targeted by robbers and law enforcement on the same day has been sentenced to prison.

Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Chase David Grant, 20, to two years and six months in federal prison on a charge of drug user in possession of a firearm during a sentencing hearing on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. Following prison, Grant will serve three years of supervised release.

Prosecutors said investigators found social media posts of Grant using marijuana and other drugs in April 2018, and he appeared to have a handgun in one video.

When officers had his Wellington Street home under surveillance and were preparing to execute a search warrant on April 28, 2018, they noticed three people --- one armed with a pistol --- attempt to force their way into the house.

Police detained the trio, and one of the suspects they were at the address to collect on a debt, and he said they had stolen the gun, a .380-caliber Walther PPK, from Grant earlier.

Grant later admitted that he had stolen the handgun from someone in Colorado, prosecutors said.