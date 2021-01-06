 Skip to main content
Waterloo drug dealer targeted by robbers and police sentenced on gun charge
Waterloo drug dealer targeted by robbers and police sentenced on gun charge

Chase David Grant

WATERLOO – An alleged Waterloo drug dealer who was targeted by robbers and law enforcement on the same day has been sentenced to prison.

Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Chase David Grant, 20, to two years and six months in federal prison on a charge of drug user in possession of a firearm during a sentencing hearing on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. Following prison, Grant will serve three years of supervised release.

Prosecutors said investigators found social media posts of Grant using marijuana and other drugs in April 2018, and he appeared to have a handgun in one video.

When officers had his Wellington Street home under surveillance and were preparing to execute a search warrant on April 28, 2018, they noticed three people --- one armed with a pistol --- attempt to force their way into the house.

Police detained the trio, and one of the suspects they were at the address to collect on a debt, and he said they had stolen the gun, a .380-caliber Walther PPK, from Grant earlier.

3 sentenced for trying to pull a home invasion while police were watching

Grant later admitted that he had stolen the handgun from someone in Colorado, prosecutors said.

Court records show Grant has been convicted of a number of state charges including burglary, forgery, malicious prosecution, possession of marijuana with the intend to deliver, failure to affix a tax stamp and carrying weapons. The carrying weapons offense stemmed from a November 2018 traffic stop during which Grant was driving a car that smelled like marijuana and a firearm was found in the driver’s side door panel of the vehicle.

