Waterloo doubling the number of traffic enforcement cameras

WATERLOO – Waterloo is doubling the number of traffic enforcement cameras on the city’s streets.
Expanded traffic studies, increased bike and pedestrian traffic as well as the completion of road construction projects around town have led the department to add the locations, according to Waterloo police.
Installation of the new cameras is in progress, and the new intersections include:
Ansborough and Ridgeway avenues
San Marnan Drive and LaPorte Road
Franklin and East Fifth streets (southbound)
Franklin and East Sixth streets (northbound)
Mitchell Avenue and Washington Street
Highway 218 and Broadway (north and southbound traffic)
The Automated Traffic Enforcement program began in 2017 with two mobile systems and 13 cameras covering these six intersections at Highway 63 and Ridgeway Avenue, San Marnan Drive and Shoppers Boulevard, Parker and Broadway streets, Washington and West Sixth streets, Washington and West 11th streets and Williston Avenue and Baltimore Street.
The Police Department is also seeking to change administrative hearings challenging camera tickets to an all mail-in process.
The traffic camera vendor has forms for drivers who wish to contest their tickets. The forms are filled out and uploaded, and a police supervisor has 30 days to review the case and send the decision to the driver.
In 2021, the department set aside time for 273 hearing slots, but only 72 were used, according to police. Of the 72 hearing slots, only 41 were in person.
Cedar Rapids police went to an all mail-in hearing system in 2019.
The Waterloo Police Department is also exploring the possibility of using the Iowa Department of Administrative Services’ “income offset” system to collect for the city’s delinquent automated tickets. The system recoups ticket fees from state payments like tax refunds and casino winnings.
The Department of Administrative Services collects a $7 fee per match, which it can draw from the residents.