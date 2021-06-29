Waterloo doubling the number of traffic enforcement cameras

The traffic camera vendor has forms for drivers who wish to contest their tickets. The forms are filled out and uploaded, and a police supervisor has 30 days to review the case and send the decision to the driver.

In 2021, the department set aside time for 273 hearing slots, but only 72 were used, according to police. Of the 72 hearing slots, only 41 were in person.

Cedar Rapids police went to an all mail-in hearing system in 2019.

The Waterloo Police Department is also exploring the possibility of using the Iowa Department of Administrative Services’ “income offset” system to collect for the city’s delinquent automated tickets. The system recoups ticket fees from state payments like tax refunds and casino winnings.

The Department of Administrative Services collects a $7 fee per match, which it can draw from the residents.

