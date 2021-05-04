Waterloo cupcake decorator fired for running over ex-husband’s girlfriend wins jobless benefits

Nelson also pointed out that Meron’s work was in the kitchen, far away from customers, with no public presence. While her conduct possibly damaged the company’s reputational interest and violated its policy regarding illegal behavior, the company did not show Meron acted with the intent to damage the employer’s interest, Nelson found.

“The administrative law judge is sympathetic with the employer’s position that it had to terminate (Meron) to protect its reputational interest,” Nelson ruled. ... This decision should not be read to excuse the claimant’s behavior; instead, it is one that reflects the very high standard the employer must show regarding misconduct off of its premises and unaffiliated with the claimant’s work.”

Police records indicate Meron had gone to the home of her former mother-in-law to speak to her ex-husband, Jacob, and while there she allegedly struck Woods in the face. Meron then tried to drive away, but Woods attempted to open the car door as Meron put the car in reverse. As Meron drove away, Woods was pulled under the vehicle and run over.

According to police, Meron told officers she was aware she had run over Woods but “freaked out” and left the scene.

Her trial on charges of serious injury by vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident is scheduled for June 15.

Iowa Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a network of news outlets supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Iowa Capital Dispatch maintains editorial independence.

